BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-19

PPP pays tribute to victims of Karsaz incident

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) paid tribute to the victims of Karsaz incident across the country and vowed that the party would continue its efforts for an independent Parliament and supremacy of the Constitution.

While addressing the ceremony of the victims of Karsaz incident here on Wednesday, PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that democracy in the country is due to the sacrifices of the PPP leadership and workers.

He said that the continuation of the democratic system in the country is the fruit of the sacrifices of the party. The PPP would continue to struggle for the survival of democracy under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Bukhari said that the PPP strongly condemned the Israeli invasion and brutal killings of the unarmed Palestinians. He said that the United States (US) has openly come out in support of Israel. He said that the Muslim Ummah should be united and it should arrange the necessary items to help the Palestinians.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP salutes the martyrs of the tragedy. The PPP gives importance to its workers and terms them as a valuable asset of the party.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz incident. He said that the martyrs of the tragedy sacrificed their lives for the protection of their leader, Benazir Bhutto. PPP neither has forgotten the sacrifices of its workers nor would their sacrifices go in vain. He said that even today, PPP is trying to strengthen the country and democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP tribute Karsaz incident

Comments

1000 characters

PPP pays tribute to victims of Karsaz incident

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories