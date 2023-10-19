PPP pays tribute to victims of Karsaz incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) paid tribute to the victims of Karsaz incident across the country and vowed that the party would continue its efforts for an independent Parliament and supremacy of the Constitution.

While addressing the ceremony of the victims of Karsaz incident here on Wednesday, PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that democracy in the country is due to the sacrifices of the PPP leadership and workers.

He said that the continuation of the democratic system in the country is the fruit of the sacrifices of the party. The PPP would continue to struggle for the survival of democracy under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Bukhari said that the PPP strongly condemned the Israeli invasion and brutal killings of the unarmed Palestinians. He said that the United States (US) has openly come out in support of Israel. He said that the Muslim Ummah should be united and it should arrange the necessary items to help the Palestinians.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP salutes the martyrs of the tragedy. The PPP gives importance to its workers and terms them as a valuable asset of the party.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz incident. He said that the martyrs of the tragedy sacrificed their lives for the protection of their leader, Benazir Bhutto. PPP neither has forgotten the sacrifices of its workers nor would their sacrifices go in vain. He said that even today, PPP is trying to strengthen the country and democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023