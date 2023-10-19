BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-19

SECP’s amendments: CDCSRSL conducts client awareness seminar

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recently introduced the concept of categorised voting for the election of directors to address the practical challenges faced by Listed Companies, during the election of directors by way of amendments in Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 and Code of Corporate Governance Regulations, 2019.

Being an industry leader, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSRSL) took the initiative to provide a comprehensive understanding and practical knowledge of these amendments among the stakeholders by arranging a seminar. It was attended by a large number of representatives of listed companies, whereas some invitees participated in the event virtually via zoom.

The session, hosted by CDCSR representatives, included a detailed presentation with examples of real-world scenarios and a Q&A session.

The audience engaged interactively in the session and appreciated CDCSR move for translating technical terminologies into easy language for the concerned stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

