UK foreign minister Cleverly: Too many jumped to conclusions around Gaza hospital blast

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 02:58pm

LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday that “cool heads must prevail” and that too many people jumped to conclusions around a blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

“Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital,” Cleverly wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

“Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail.”

