HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks retreated at the open on Wednesday as investors kept a worried eye on developments in the Middle East, while strong US data revived talk of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.25 percent, or 45.09 points, to 17,728.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.22 percent, or 6.92 points, to 3,076.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.29 percent, or 5.53 points, to 1878.67.