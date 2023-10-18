BAFL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.23%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,523 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tech giants Foxconn, Nvidia announce they are building ‘AI factories’

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 11:45am

TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and US hardware leader Nvidia said Wednesday they would team up to create “AI factories”, powerful data processing centres that would drive the manufacturing of next-generation products such as electric cars.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn – officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group – already plays a lynchpin role in assembling gadgets for top global brands, including Apple’s iPhone.

But it has ambitions to diversify beyond electronics assembly – even embracing the competitive but rapidly expanding electric vehicle business by unveiling concept cars on its “Hon Hai Tech Day” in past years.

This year, chairman Young Liu opened the annual event with Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang to introduce a “new class of data centres powering a wide range of applications”.

Silicon Valley-based Nvidia made its name developing graphics processing units (GPUs), a powerful chip technology that started as the backbone of modern video games – but has now become a crucial pillar in the rapid development of generative AI.

“Together we will be helping the whole industry move much faster into the new AI era,” Liu announced onstage with Huang.

India’s Gujarat in talks with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant

The “factories” would include “digitalisation of manufacturing and inspection workflows, development of AI-powered electric vehicle and robotics platforms, and a growing number of language-based generative AI services”, according to Nvidia.

Huang said Foxconn “has the expertise and scale to build AI factories globally”.

If successful, Foxconn’s customers could use these systems to deliver generative AI services and use simulation to train autonomous machines like industrial robots and self-driving cars.

The announcement Wednesday came a day after the United States unveiled tightening curbs on exports of state-of-the-art chips to China – the latest move to prevent Beijing’s advances in cutting-edge tech, seen by Washington as a national security threat.

The ban would hit Nvidia’s chips that had previously gone to China – a major supplier base for many contract electronics manufacturers, including Foxconn – and sent the company’s share price plummeting on Wall Street on Tuesday.

Nvidia said the new rules by the US Department of Commerce may “require the company to transition certain operations out of one or more of the identified countries”.

nvidia Foxconn AI factories

Comments

1000 characters

Tech giants Foxconn, Nvidia announce they are building ‘AI factories’

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories