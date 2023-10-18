BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,526 Decreased By -98.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Militaries of South Korea, Japan and US to hold first joint aerial drill

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:49am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL: South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a joint aerial exercise near the Korean peninsula, which would be the first time the three countries are conducting such a drill, media reports said on Wednesday.

The three countries are likely to conduct the exercise on Sunday and are coordinating the locations, South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported, citing a government source.

Yonhap news agency also said the drill will likely be on Sunday and involve the US B-52 strategic bomber as well as fighter jets of the three countries.

A South Korean defence ministry official declined to confirm or comment on the details of the aerial exercise.

But the three countries are “expanding” three-way joint military exercises on the basis of an agreement by their leaders in August at the Camp David summit to bolster cooperation against North Korea’s threats, the official said.

The reported exercise would be the latest in a series of moves by the three countries to strengthen ties at a time of growing tensions with North Korea and China’s influence in the region.

General Kim Seung-kyum, who chairs the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a parliamentary hearing last week that the three countries were planning to stage joint aerial drills, local media reported.

US approves $5bn sale of F-35 jets to South Korea

The US nuclear-capable B-52 bomber, which is currently deployed in South Korea, made a rare flyover at a South Korean defence exhibition on Tuesday.

In a further sign of growing trilateral security cooperation, South Korea, the United States and Japan have completed work on a three-way communications hotline, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Seoul official.

south korea Japan North Korea aerial drill US B 52 strategic bomber

Comments

1000 characters

Militaries of South Korea, Japan and US to hold first joint aerial drill

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories