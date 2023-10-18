ABB posts Q3 earnings in line with analyst expectations

ZURICH: Swiss engineering group ABB matched forecasts with its third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and dampened expectations for the fourth quarter, saying it anticipated low to mid single-digit comparable revenue growth.

The maker of industrial drives and motors posted a 15.8% increase in its operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to $1.4 billion during the three months to Sept. 30.

Analysts had expected a figure of $1.4 billion, according to a company-gathered consensus of forecasts.