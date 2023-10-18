BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
DGKC 50.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.64%)
FABL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.86%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
PIBTL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIOC 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
PPL 77.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.85%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 5,015 Increased By 11.5 (0.23%)
BR30 17,629 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 49,661 Increased By 129.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,982 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)
Business & Finance

ABB posts Q3 earnings in line with analyst expectations

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:04am

ZURICH: Swiss engineering group ABB matched forecasts with its third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and dampened expectations for the fourth quarter, saying it anticipated low to mid single-digit comparable revenue growth.

The maker of industrial drives and motors posted a 15.8% increase in its operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to $1.4 billion during the three months to Sept. 30.

ABB prepares turbocharging unit for sale or spin-off, picks banks

Analysts had expected a figure of $1.4 billion, according to a company-gathered consensus of forecasts.

Swiss engineering group ABB

