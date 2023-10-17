BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.12%)
OGDC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.13%)
PAEL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.01 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.91%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.98%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
TRG 83.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.96%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,028 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 17,761 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 49,905 Increased By 173.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,103 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rashid backs England to bounce back from Afghanistan loss

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 11:14am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

England spinner Adil Rashid’s confidence in the squad has not been dented by their shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup and he says the defending champions have plenty of time to get their campaign back on track.

Afghanistan posted 284 after half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil, before bowling out England for 215 to claim just their second victory at a World Cup.

It was England’s second defeat of the tournament, after they were beaten by nine wickets in their opening game against New Zealand earlier this month.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. We’re not too concerned, it’s just a game that we’ve lost,” Rashid told reporters. “We know we’ve got tough competition coming up, but I’m confident we can play really well as a unit moving forward.

“We know we’ve still got six games, hopefully we can win and get some good momentum going forward. I’m quite confident in the squad. I’m sure we’ll bounce back strong.

Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start: Nissanka

“You are going to have games where players are out of form but I do believe we’ve got the squad, we’ve got the team and we’ve got the mentality to still be hungry.”

England, who face South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, are fifth in the standings with one win from three matches.

The top four teams from the group stage advance to the semi-finals.

Adil Rashid ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid backs England to bounce back from Afghanistan loss

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories