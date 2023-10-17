BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.26%)
OGDC 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.23%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.51 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.41%)
PPL 79.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.94%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,030 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 17,766 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 49,909 Increased By 177.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,106 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans rise on Brazilian planting delays, US harvest weighs

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:36am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, with concerns over planting delays in Brazil supporting prices, although gains were limited by a rapidly advancing US harvest.

Corn and wheat prices eased.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.1% to $12.87 a bushel, as of 0254 GMT.

Corn gave up 0.3% to $4.88-3/4 a bushel and wheat lost 0.3% to $5.75-3/4 a bushel.

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean planting had reached as of last Thursday 17% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, losing steam as farmers struggle with adverse weather conditions.

The focus of the soybean market is shifting to South American planting season as US harvest is likely to be completed in coming weeks.

Significant soybean planting delays in Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter, are likely to support prices.

In the United States, farmers had harvested nearly two thirds of their soybean crop and 45% of their corn by Sunday, while soybean condition ratings improved, according to weekly data from the US Department of Agriculture.

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean planting loses steam amid bad weather

Analysts expected harvesting to be 46% complete for corn and 57% complete for soybeans.

“Farmers are going to harvest soybeans as quickly as they can this time of year,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with StoneX.

“The beans are dry, and they can shatter to the ground if left in the field. They want them harvested.”

The US soybean crush jumped last month to the highest-ever level for September, while end-of-month soyoil stocks thinned to the lowest in nearly nine years, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

For wheat, competition from Black Sea origins remains strong. Russia’s IKAR agriculture consultancy raised slightly its forecasts for the country’s overall grain production and exports this season.

Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week amid reduced demand, analysts said.

The price of 12.5%-protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in November was $225 per metric ton last week, down $5 from the week before, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil, traders said.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans rise on Brazilian planting delays, US harvest weighs

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories