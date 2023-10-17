BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Huge cache of smartphones seized at JIA

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs thwarted a daring attempt to smuggle a huge cache of high-end smartphones at Jinnah International Airport. According to the details, the suspect, identified as Faisal Saleem, had arrived on flight EK600 from Dubai, under the guise of a wheelchair-bound passenger.

Acting on suspicions, Pakistan Customs authorities subjected Saleem to a thorough physical search, which ultimately uncovered an astonishing concealment. The accused person had concealed 39 units of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max within a specially tailored corset, worn beneath his clothing.

The total value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs 30 million. Additionally, the duty taxes associated with the smuggled iPhones amount to approximately Rs 6.9 million.

