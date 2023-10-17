BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-17

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 292,653 tonnes of cargo comprising 194,058 tonnes of import cargo and 98,595 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 194,058 comprised of 82,792 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 52,354 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,276 tonnes of DAP, 1,507 tonnes of Wheat & 55,129 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 98,595 comprised of 71,390 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 13,115 tonnes of Clinkers & 14,040 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8267 containers comprising of 4633 containers import and 3634 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 868 of 20’s and 1670 of 40’s loaded while 341 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1097 of 20’s and 946 of 40’s loaded containers while 13 of 20’s and 316 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 10 ships namely, Anl Gippsland, Good Luck 1, M.T Sargodha, X-Press Salween, Bunga Lily, Kn Forest, X-Press Odyssey, Atout, Oriental Sakura and Momentum Phonex berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Antigoni Force, NYK Vesta, Ginga Saker, Anl Gippsland and Terataki Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Chesapeak left the port on today morning, while two more ships, MSC Gina and Livarden are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 116,892 tonnes, comprising 79,628 tonnes imports cargo and 37,264 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,324 Containers (134 TEUs Imports and 2,192 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Gambella, Chem Harvest, Xin An Ping, Al-Zubarah and Onyx-1 & two more ships, Kyparissia and MSC Shanghai-V scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 16th October, while four more ships, MSC Elaine, MSC Maria Elena, Maersk Sentosa and Al-Deebel carrying Container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday 17th October, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories