KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 292,653 tonnes of cargo comprising 194,058 tonnes of import cargo and 98,595 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 194,058 comprised of 82,792 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 52,354 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,276 tonnes of DAP, 1,507 tonnes of Wheat & 55,129 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 98,595 comprised of 71,390 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 13,115 tonnes of Clinkers & 14,040 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8267 containers comprising of 4633 containers import and 3634 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 868 of 20’s and 1670 of 40’s loaded while 341 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1097 of 20’s and 946 of 40’s loaded containers while 13 of 20’s and 316 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 10 ships namely, Anl Gippsland, Good Luck 1, M.T Sargodha, X-Press Salween, Bunga Lily, Kn Forest, X-Press Odyssey, Atout, Oriental Sakura and Momentum Phonex berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Antigoni Force, NYK Vesta, Ginga Saker, Anl Gippsland and Terataki Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Chesapeak left the port on today morning, while two more ships, MSC Gina and Livarden are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 116,892 tonnes, comprising 79,628 tonnes imports cargo and 37,264 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,324 Containers (134 TEUs Imports and 2,192 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Gambella, Chem Harvest, Xin An Ping, Al-Zubarah and Onyx-1 & two more ships, Kyparissia and MSC Shanghai-V scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 16th October, while four more ships, MSC Elaine, MSC Maria Elena, Maersk Sentosa and Al-Deebel carrying Container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday 17th October, 2023.

