BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Qatar strikes deal to return four Ukrainian children taken to Russia

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

DOHA: Four Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine are to be reunited with relatives following the mediation of Qatar, officials said on Monday.

Moscow has been accused of bringing thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from Moscow-occupied territories. The children, aged between two and 17, have been staying at the Qatari embassy in Moscow while Doha mediated between Russian and Ukrainian authorities, a diplomat briefed on the process said.

They include one child whose mother has been detained in Russia, and another who lost contact with his mother as he was in a Russian hospital when the war broke out.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria-Lvova Belova over the alleged illegal deportations. “Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have been cooperative in ensuring the safety and security of the children and their departure to Ukraine,” said the diplomat on condition of anonymity.

“The minors, during their period of separation from their families in Russia, were provided with the relevant care and treatment by the Russian government.”

All four are travelling to Ukraine via third countries including Qatar, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Qatar called the return of the children a “positive step and a gesture of goodwill between the Ukrainian and Russian governments”.

“We understand that today’s breakthrough is only a first step, but we are encouraged by the commitment and openness showed by both sides throughout the process,” Lolwah Al Khater, minister of state for international cooperation, said in a statement.

She added that “we sincerely hope will lead to more initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions and building trust between the two parties”.

Qatar, a gas-rich Gulf monarchy, has acted as a broker in several international disputes, including last month’s Iran-US prisoner exchange.

At a press conference in Moscow on Monday, Russia’s children’s rights commissioner did not confirm the deal. But she welcomed Qatar’s “mediatory” role in talks with Ukraine, including on the “process of reuniting children”. “They came out as a third party, they are trying to figure (things) out,” she said.

“We hope for a continuation of cooperation.” Lvova-Belova again denied that children are being forcibly brought to Russia from Ukraine as a “lie” and refused to give a number of the minors from occupied Ukrainian territories in Russia.

“We don’t lead the statistics,” she said, adding that government ministries will publish statistics of regional social institutions. Ukraine has said that “thousands” of its children are currently held by Russia. Lvova-Belova said Moscow currently has 17 requests from Ukrainian families to return children, and that authorities were “working on this”.

The official said she has made nine trips to occupied Ukrainian territories and that her office had opened “five humanitarian headquarters” there, including in Mariupol — which was flattened and then captured by Russia early in its invasion. Lvova-Belova has presented Russia’s taking of the children as protecting them from the conflict.

Qatar Russia

