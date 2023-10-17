BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
12 Guinean journalists arrested at censorship protest

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

CONAKRY: Guinean security forces on Monday arrested at least 12 journalists who were demonstrating against censorship, using tear gas to disperse the protest, according to organisers and local media.

The Private Press Union of Guinea (SPPG) had called a march in the capital Conakry to demand authorities lift restrictions placed on the popular Guinee Matin news site.

Since August, the site has only been accessible within Guinea with the use of a VPN. Reporters Without Borders has created a mirror site to allow people inside the West African country to read its content. Guinea’s ruling junta, which seized power in September 2021, has not provided any explanation for the blockage.

“We intended to gather at the roundabout by the port,” Abdouramane Diallo, an SPPG official, told AFP. “The mixed police and gendarmerie forces gassed us,” he said, adding that one journalist was slightly injured.

The secretary-general of the SPPG is reportedly among the dozen journalists arrested. They were brought to a court for criminal participation in an illegal assembly. The junta has banned protests since 2022. Four press associations said in a joint statement that they “condemn this gratuitous violence committed against journalists” and “demand their immediate and unconditional release”.

