BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-17

Britain increases aid to Palestinians by 10m pounds

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

LONDON: Britain will increase aid to the Palestinian people by 10 million pounds ($12.18 million) in response to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, as he called for Israel to try and minimise civilian casualties.

Gazans have been under siege since Israel launched its most intense bombardment and blockade following a devastating cross-border assault by Islamist Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

“We are increasing our aid by a third with an additional 10 million pounds ($12.18 million) of support. An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond,” Sunak told lawmakers.

“We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too.”

The European Commission said on Saturday that it was tripling its current humanitarian assistance for Gaza to 75 million euros ($78.8 million).

US President Joe Biden has also spoken about how aid for Palestinian people is urgently needed, though on Monday it remained stuck as the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was not in operation.

Sunak said that at least six British citizens were killed, a further ten were missing, and some of those were feared dead, following the Hamas attack nine days ago.

“We should call it by its name. It was a pogrom,” Sunak said.

Sunak said that he supported absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, take back hostages and strengthen its long-term security.

Israel Rishi Sunak Britain Palestine

Comments

1000 characters

Britain increases aid to Palestinians by 10m pounds

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories