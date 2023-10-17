TEXT: The Amir S. Chinoy Group (ASCG) has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s industrial development for over 70 years. Our founder, Mr. Amir S. Chinoy, a pioneer of industrialization in Pakistan since Partition, laid the foundation of ASCG by setting up concerns in heavy chemicals (Pak Chemicals Ltd, 1951), steel and GI pipes (International Industries Limited,1948) and electrical wires and cables (Pakistan Cables Limited, 1953). His commercial interests also extended to trading, electrical contracting and representation of major European and International companies in South Asia, which later inspired the group to establish international presence in Australia, US and Canada. As flag bearers of determination and innovation, the group invested in a green field project for the manufacture of Cold Rolled Steel & GI sheets (International Steels Limited, 2007.

Today, the ASCG provides manufacturing, import, export, trading and industrial services of diversified nature to various sectors and segments across Pakistan. The Group has an extensive network of distribution of its products in Pakistan. To the best of our knowledge, the ASCG has the largest geographical footprint, with presence in over 200 cities and towns through 1,500+ outlets in Pakistan.

The ASCG companies are also members of the Pakistan Stock Exchange since 1955 Headquartered in Karachi, the business hub of Pakistan, ASCG companies offer a variety of world class products and service primarily related to construction. Its brands are a household name and a hallmark of trust among customers, across generations. The broad range of products manufactured by the member companies, uniquely position ASCG with a deep knowledge and expertise in construction products, services and solutions, developed anticipating and responding to customer needs. Some of the materials and products that the companies manufacture (but are not limited to) include:

• Cold rolled steel

• Galvanized Steel Sheet

• Colour coated steel

• Pipes & Tubes of CR & HR steel, galvanized steel, stainless steel, UPVC, PE

• Hollow Structural Sections (Steel)

• Scaffolding systems

• Electric Wires & Cables (LV & MV)

• Electric Overhead Conductors of Aluminum & Copper

• Special Cables

• PVC Compound

• Copper rod

• Aluminium Sections for Architectural purposes.

ASCG companies have attracted international equity partners of repute, which have further enriched technical expertise and best practices across its companies. The leading equity partners, ASCG has been associated with include:

• British Insulated Callender’s Cable (BICC), UK

• General Cables, USA

• JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

• Sumitomo Corporation, Japan

• International Finance Corporation (IFC)

The Group has acquired the status of a market leader of several categories amongst local manufacturers but has grown its exports base to several countries due to its maintained quality and product expertise. Over 2,400 dedicated professionals work industriously to meet the needs of a diverse range of business segments and households – be it infrastructure, industries, or households.

Historically, the group has been active in lending support to social and community upliftment. All CSR activities undertaken ensure compliance with local legislations, and maintain the highest degree of ethics and integrity.

Within the member companies, inducing sustainable business practices has already taken root. Best practices are continually explored and implemented, to enhance manufacturing capabilities, and contributing to society by providing excellent products and services in its journey to contribute towards sustainability.

