Markets Print 2023-10-17
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 16, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 16, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.64 22.14
2-Week 21.71 22.21
1-Month 21.82 22.32
3-Month 22.15 22.40
6-Month 22.52 22.77
9-Month 22.51 23.01
1-Year 22.54 23.04
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments