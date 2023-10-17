KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 16, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 15-10-2023
Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 Indigo Ray Load Alpine Marine 13-10-2023
Ethanol Services
Op-3 Bunga Lily Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-10-2023
Oil Services
B-1 Richmond Load East Wind 11-10-2023
Park Ethanol Shipping Company
B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023
bay Agency
B-10/B-11 SSL Disc General Legend Shipping 14-10-2023
Glorious Cargo & Logistic
B-11/B-12 Peace Disc General Seahawks 14-10-2023
Angel Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 KN Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023
Powder Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 OBE Disc Wheat Ocean Services 12-10-2023
Grande in Bulk Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Good Disc Legend Shipping
Luck 1 General & Logistic
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24 Momentum Disc Iron Universal Shipp 16-10-2023
Phonex Ore Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ym Express Disc Load In Shipping 13-10-2023
Container Pvt. Ltd
B-28 B-29 Atout Disc Load International 16-10-2023
Container Shipping & Ports
B-30/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Satween Container Shipping Agency 15-10-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Odyssey Container Shipping Agency 16-10-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Peace Angel 16-10-2023 Disc General Seahawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Atout 16-10-2023 Disc Load International
Container Shipping & Ports
Richmond 16-10-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind
Park Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Global 16-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil East Wind Shipping
Sanity Company
M.T Shalamar 16-10-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Ts Dalian 16-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Cosco 16-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Line Pakistan
Tltus 16-10-2023 D/56687 Wheat North Star
In Bulk International
Onyx 1 17-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Kota Lumba 17-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Ji Hong 17-10-2023 D/16084 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Msc Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pvt. Ltd
Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container International
Shipping &
Port Services
Kota Layang 18-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Global 18-10-2023 D/1326 Steel Gac Pakistan
Mermaid Pipes Pvt. Ltd
Draftdodger 18-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Antigoni Force 16-10-2023 Clinkers -
NYK Vesta 16-10-2023 Container Ship -
Ginga Saker 16-10-2023 Tanker -
Anl Gippsland 16-10-2023 Container Ship -
Terataki 16-10-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Affican Cement Global Marine Oct. 14, 2023
Parrot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Jal Coal East wind Oct. 14, 2023
Kalpavriksh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Livarden Palm oil Alpine Oct. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Gina Container MSC PAK Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Trans Marine Oct. 15, 2023
Prestige
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Limra LPG M Oct. 10, 2023
Internationa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Horin
Trader Chemicals East Wind Oct. 15, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chesapeak Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Gina Container MSC PAK Oct. 16, 2023
Livarden Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Shipp Oct. 16, 2023
Al-Zubarah LNG GSA -do-
Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do-
Chem
Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do-
Onyx-1 Container Sharaf Agency -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023
MSC
Shanghai-V Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC -do-
Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments