KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 16, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 15-10-2023 Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 Indigo Ray Load Alpine Marine 13-10-2023 Ethanol Services Op-3 Bunga Lily Disc Base Alpine Marine 15-10-2023 Oil Services B-1 Richmond Load East Wind 11-10-2023 Park Ethanol Shipping Company B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023 bay Agency B-10/B-11 SSL Disc General Legend Shipping 14-10-2023 Glorious Cargo & Logistic B-11/B-12 Peace Disc General Seahawks 14-10-2023 Angel Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 KN Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023 Powder Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 OBE Disc Wheat Ocean Services 12-10-2023 Grande in Bulk Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Good Disc Legend Shipping Luck 1 General & Logistic Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24 Momentum Disc Iron Universal Shipp 16-10-2023 Phonex Ore Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 Ym Express Disc Load In Shipping 13-10-2023 Container Pvt. Ltd B-28 B-29 Atout Disc Load International 16-10-2023 Container Shipping & Ports B-30/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Satween Container Shipping Agency 15-10-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Odyssey Container Shipping Agency 16-10-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Peace Angel 16-10-2023 Disc General Seahawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Atout 16-10-2023 Disc Load International Container Shipping & Ports Richmond 16-10-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind Park Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Global 16-10-2023 L/2000 Base Oil East Wind Shipping Sanity Company M.T Shalamar 16-10-2023 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Ts Dalian 16-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Cosco 16-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Antwerp Line Pakistan Tltus 16-10-2023 D/56687 Wheat North Star In Bulk International Onyx 1 17-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Jolly Oro 17-10-2023 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Kota Lumba 17-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Ji Hong 17-10-2023 D/16084 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Msc Jemima 18-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pvt. Ltd Nordpanther 18-10-2023 D/L Container International Shipping & Port Services Kota Layang 18-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Global 18-10-2023 D/1326 Steel Gac Pakistan Mermaid Pipes Pvt. Ltd Draftdodger 18-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Antigoni Force 16-10-2023 Clinkers - NYK Vesta 16-10-2023 Container Ship - Ginga Saker 16-10-2023 Tanker - Anl Gippsland 16-10-2023 Container Ship - Terataki 16-10-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Affican Cement Global Marine Oct. 14, 2023 Parrot ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Jal Coal East wind Oct. 14, 2023 Kalpavriksh ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Livarden Palm oil Alpine Oct. 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Gina Container MSC PAK Oct. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Trans Marine Oct. 15, 2023 Prestige ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Limra LPG M Oct. 10, 2023 Internationa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Horin Trader Chemicals East Wind Oct. 15, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Chesapeak Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Gina Container MSC PAK Oct. 16, 2023 Livarden Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Shipp Oct. 16, 2023 Al-Zubarah LNG GSA -do- Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do- Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do- Onyx-1 Container Sharaf Agency -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Kyparissia Container GAC Oct. 16, 2023 MSC Shanghai-V Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023 MSC Maria Elena Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Sentosa Container GAC -do- Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do- =============================================================================

