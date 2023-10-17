BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-17

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 16, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan Nation    15-10-2023
                  Sargodha       Oil            Shipping Corp.
OP-2              Indigo Ray     Load           Alpine Marine      13-10-2023
                                 Ethanol        Services
Op-3              Bunga Lily     Disc Base      Alpine Marine      15-10-2023
                                 Oil            Services
B-1               Richmond       Load           East Wind          11-10-2023
                  Park           Ethanol        Shipping Company
B-5               Aspasia        Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      15-10-2023
                  bay                           Agency
B-10/B-11         SSL            Disc General   Legend Shipping    14-10-2023
                  Glorious       Cargo          & Logistic
B-11/B-12         Peace          Disc General   Seahawks           14-10-2023
                  Angel          Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         KN Forest      Load Talc      Swift Shipping     15-10-2023
                                 Powder         Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         OBE            Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     12-10-2023
                  Grande         in Bulk        Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Good           Disc           Legend Shipping
                  Luck 1         General        & Logistic
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24              Momentum       Disc Iron      Universal Shipp    16-10-2023
                  Phonex         Ore            Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ym Express     Disc Load      In Shipping        13-10-2023
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-28 B-29         Atout          Disc Load      International      16-10-2023
                                 Container      Shipping & Ports
B-30/B-29         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Satween        Container      Shipping Agency    15-10-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Odyssey        Container      Shipping Agency    16-10-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Peace Angel       16-10-2023     Disc General                        Seahawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Atout             16-10-2023     Disc Load                      International
                                 Container                   Shipping & Ports
Richmond          16-10-2023     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
Park                                                         Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Global            16-10-2023     L/2000 Base Oil           East Wind Shipping
Sanity                                                                Company
M.T Shalamar      16-10-2023     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Ts Dalian         16-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Cosco             16-10-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Antwerp                                                         Line Pakistan
Tltus             16-10-2023     D/56687 Wheat                     North Star
                                 In Bulk                        International
Onyx 1            17-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Jolly Oro         17-10-2023     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Kota Lumba        17-10-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Ji Hong           17-10-2023     D/16084 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Msc Jemima        18-10-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Nordpanther       18-10-2023     D/L Container                  International
                                                                   Shipping &
                                                                Port Services
Kota Layang       18-10-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Global            18-10-2023     D/1326 Steel                    Gac Pakistan
Mermaid                          Pipes                               Pvt. Ltd
Draftdodger       18-10-2023     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Antigoni Force    16-10-2023     Clinkers                                   -
NYK Vesta         16-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ginga Saker       16-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
Anl Gippsland     16-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Terataki          16-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Affican        Cement         Global Marine   Oct. 14, 2023
                  Parrot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Jal            Coal           East wind       Oct. 14, 2023
                  Kalpavriksh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Livarden       Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Gina       Container      MSC PAK         Oct. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas oil        Trans Marine    Oct. 15, 2023
                  Prestige
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Limra          LPG            M               Oct. 10, 2023
                                                Internationa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Horin
Trader            Chemicals      East Wind                      Oct. 15, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chesapeak         Container      GAC                            Oct. 16, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Gina          Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 16, 2023
Livarden          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Gambella          Cement         Gear Bulk Shipp                Oct. 16, 2023
Al-Zubarah        LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Xin An Ping       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Chem
Harvest           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Onyx-1            Container      Sharaf Agency                           -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kyparissia        Container      GAC                            Oct. 16, 2023
MSC
Shanghai-V        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Elaine        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 17, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Al-Deebel         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories