BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks higher as investors anticipate company earnings

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2023 07:14pm

NEW YORK: US stocks opened higher on Monday despite ongoing fighting in the Middle East, as investors looked ahead to some significant company earnings this week.

A number of major US companies, including Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla are due to report their third quarter earnings this week, providing a window into how they are doing in the current economic environment.

Shortly after stocks began trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 33,886.92.

Wall Street muted as investors digest inflation data

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 4,357.76, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which climbed to 13,500.48.

But despite the optimistic start to the trading week, financial markets are still unnerved by the threat of an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip following the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Sky News on Monday that it was simply “too early” to tell what the economic impact of the conflict might be, adding that the US is monitoring the situation.

“Notwithstanding the improved tone this morning, it is relative to Friday, which is to say the worry about a widening in the Israel-Hamas War is still very much on the market’s mind,” Briefing.com’s chief market analyst, Patrick O’Hare, wrote in a note before markets opened.

“The difference at the moment is that equity market participants know they have the capacity to act on new developments in real-time for the next five days,” he added.

US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks higher as investors anticipate company earnings

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Read more stories