Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at World Cup

LUCKNOW: Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis smashed half-centuries as Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to register their first win of the 2023 World Cup on Monday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 4-47 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 209, a total the five-time winners overhauled in 35.2 overs at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Australia registered their first win in three matches while former champions Sri Lanka slipped to a third loss in as many games.