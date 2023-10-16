BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at World Cup

AFP Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 09:23pm

LUCKNOW: Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis smashed half-centuries as Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to register their first win of the 2023 World Cup on Monday.

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 4-47 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 209, a total the five-time winners overhauled in 35.2 overs at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

Australia registered their first win in three matches while former champions Sri Lanka slipped to a third loss in as many games.

Pat Cummins ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 australaia vs sri lanka

