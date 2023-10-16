BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Palm rises for third day on weak ringgit and rising exports

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 10:22am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday for a third straight session, hitting their highest levels in more than two weeks on a weaker ringgit and higher exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 3,780 ringgit ($797.97) a metric ton by the midday break, hitting its highest since Sept. 29.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 rose 7.3% to 623,245 metric tons from 580,893 metric tons shipped during Sept. 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

“We are also seeing a tapering in production in Peninsular Malaysia and a double-digit drop in East Malaysia,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Top producer Indonesia lowered its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the Oct. 16-31 period to $740.67 per ton from $827.37 per ton currently, a trade ministry regulation showed on Friday.

Key buyer India’s palm oil imports in September fell 26% from the previous month to 834,797 tons, the lowest in three months, as higher inventories prompted refiners to curtail purchases, a trade body said on Friday.

India’s Sept palm oil imports drop on higher stocks

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

In related oils, soybean harvest downgrades in a monthly US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report last week lifted prices. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.9%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may extend gains into a range of 3,768 ringgit to 3,795 ringgit per ton, as it has pierced above a resistance zone of 3,720 ringgit to 3,730 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

