BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
DFML 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
DGKC 51.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.22%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.15%)
OGDC 99.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.76%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.1%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,853 Increased By 154.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
China’s yuan hits two-week low as central bank ramps up liquidity injection

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 09:46am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday, hitting two-week lows, as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) ramped up liquidity support to shore up a wobbly economy.

Analysts expect growing divergence between a hawkish US Federal Reserve and a dovish PBOC, potentially weakening the yuan further despite Beijing’s efforts to stabilise the currency.

The spot yuan was changing hands at roughly 7.3090 at midday, slight softer than the previous late session close. It earlier hit 7.3103, the weakest level since Sept 28.

The weakness came even as the PBOC has continued to push against yuan bears by consistently fixing the currency on the stronger side in recent months.

The central bank on Monday set the midpoint rate steady at 7.1798.

“We don’t think there’s a line-in-the-sand dollar/renminbi level that the PBOC is fundamentally preoccupied with,” Oxford Economics wrote.

“Rather, the PBOC is aiming to stem an uncontrolled depreciation that would be financially destabilizing.”

China’s central injected a net 289 billion yuan ($39.54 billion) into the banking system through medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations on Monday, while keeping the policy rate steady at 2.5%.

It was the biggest liquidity injection since December 2020, according to UBS.

China’s yuan steady

The PBOC is walking a tight rope between keeping liquidity ample in a struggling economy and stabilising the yuan amid expectations of “higher for longer” US rates.

On Friday, China released a mixed batch of economic data that showed while the economy was continuing to stabilise, a durable recovery was still some way off.

UBS on Monday revised its year-end yuan projection to 7.30 from previous forecast of 7.15, citing prospects of widening interest rate gaps between the US and China in a strong dollar environment.

“That said, we maintain our expectation that the PBOC will use various tools to prevent further CNY weakness much beyond 7.3,” wrote Tao Wang, Chief China Economist at UBS Investment Bank.

China's yuan People’s Bank of China

