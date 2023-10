BEIJING: China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East will visit the region next week over the crisis in Israel and Gaza, state media CGTN reported on Sunday.

China’s special envoy, Zhai Jun, told CGTN that he will “further strengthen coordination with all parties in the direction of a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, de-escalation and the promotion of peace talks.”