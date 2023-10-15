BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2023 10:27am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Jude Bellingham could provide England the spark they need, defender Kieran Trippier said ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Bellingham has been in superb form since joining Real Madrid in the close season transfer window, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 starts for his new team in all competitions.

“He can be the difference,” Trippier told reporters.

“At such a young age, with the maturity, the quality and the aggression he’s got, he’s frightening. It’s not a surprise at all, the standards that he’s set in Madrid. “You can see he’s playing with freedom and the players around him are going to make him even better.

The scary thing is he’s only 20 years old.“ Trippier added that the England side had made “massive steps” since the 2018 World Cup, saying:

“We lost in the Euros final but the most important thing is we’re progressing and doing very well. “We’ve got goals from all over the pitch and Jude, Madders (James Maddison), Bukayo (Saka), Phil (Foden) are still young but can all change games in certain moments.”

Trippier also defended team mate Jordan Henderson, who was booed by England fans during Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia after joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq earlier this year.

“For us as players, we stick together,” Trippier said.

Why Saudi’s billion-dollar football binge is race against time

“I see Hendo on a daily basis. He is an unbelievable character, he’s a leader – what he does for the team, playing or not playing.

“He’s an unbelievable person to have in the dressing room. He makes sure everyone trains properly. He sets standards.”

England face Italy on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid Jude Bellingham Kieran Trippier

Comments

1000 characters

Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier

Unique economic contexts of partnering countries: Pakistan for customizing IMF programmes

Gaza death toll reaches 2,329: ministry

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts western Afghanistan

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Blinken to meet Saudi Crown Price on Sunday in Riyadh, US official says

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

Putin sees Belt and Road Initiative as China's desire to cooperate

Read more stories