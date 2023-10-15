‘International Day of the Girl Child’ celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Lack of infrastructure, cultural problems, and basic facilities were highlighted as the primary reasons for reduced enrolment of girl child in the country, according to data released by a NGO.

Progress Education Network (PEN) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Saturday celebrated the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’.

According to the data shared by the PEN, in Pakistan, illiteracy rate in women is 43% in Punjab, 79% in Sindh, 64% in KP, and 83% in Balochistan. PEN is working on 277 primary schools out of which 58 are girls’ schools, 69 are boys’ schools, and 146 schools have co-education. Total enrolment of children is 61,000 out of which 32,000 are male students and 29,000 are female students.

Reasons of this less girl child in schools are; cultural problem, lack of awareness, less accessibility, infrastructure problems, early marriage rate, lack of upgraded labs, and problems in teacher trainings.

International Day of the Girl Child, also known as International Girl Child Day, has been celebrated in Pakistan to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights.

On International Girl Child Day in Pakistan, there are typically events, seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns organised by both government and non-governmental organisations.

These initiatives focus on the importance of girls education, gender equality, health care, and overall well-being. These events often include discussions on the challenges faced by girls in Pakistan, such as limited access to education, child marriage, gender-based violence, and discrimination.

