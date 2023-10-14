BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan only get it ‘70-80%’ right, says Trott

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2023 07:10pm

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott admitted Saturday that his team “get it 70-80% right” but need to find an extra gear quickly if they are to end a demoralising run of 14 successive World Cup defeats.

Afghanistan have so far suffered convincing losses to Bangladesh and India at this 10-nation tournament.

They lost all nine matches at the 2019 World Cup while winning just one against Scotland on their 2015 debut.

It doesn’t get easier for Afghanistan who tackle defending champions England in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rohit’s record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

“At times we get 70-80% of it right, but the other 20-30% that we don’t get right really ends up costing us,” said Trott, a former England international batsman.

“Starting the game well is going to be crucial against a very strong England side.

“But going forward for the rest of the competition as well, we need to start better with bat and ball and set the standard of how we want to play our cricket.”

Against India, eight Afghanistan batsmen reached double figures with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi making 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai 62 in a total of 272.

Topley, Malan star as England hammer Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

But India coasted to an eight-wicket win with spin wizard Rashid Khan claiming both victims.

In the opener against Bangladesh, it was the batting which eventually misfired as Afghanistan collapsed from 83-1 to 156 all out in a six-wicket loss.

Trott backed Rashid to play a key role in Sunday’s game.

The leg-spinner, a mainstay of Twenty20 franchise cricket around the world, has just two wickets from two games for the cost of 105 runs.

He has 174 ODI wickets in his career but managed only six at the 2019 World Cup.

Against England at Old Trafford he went 0-110 as his team were routed by 150 runs.

“Rashid, can’t speak highly enough about the guy, the way that he performs and his passion for playing for this side,” said Trott.

“I know that he puts a lot of pressure on himself as well to perform and lead the attack. But it’s the job of all the other guys who have the ball in their hand to cause mayhem and put a bit of pressure on England.

“It’s a case of the other bowlers making sure that they are on just as a high level and as switched on as Rashid normally is.”

Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan only get it ‘70-80%’ right, says Trott

World Cup 2023: Shaheen removes Rohit, but Pakistan struggle to arrest run rate

Q1FY24: $3.527bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

Gunmen kill six labourers in southwest Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Read more stories