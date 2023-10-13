BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-13

‘CEO Roundtable Session’: ABC Pakistan welcomes US CG

Press Release Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The American Business Council Pakistan (ABC) hosted an exclusive welcome and CEO Roundtable session on “Diplomacy and Business Relations: US Support to Pakistan’s Business and Economic Environment” for US Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team in Karachi.

The Executive Committee of ABC, along with about 20 CEOs and senior management of ABC’s member companies, were in attendance.

Jamshed Safdar, President of the ABC Pakistan, kicked off the event with a warm welcome address. “We are honoured to host US Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team. Their presence underscores the importance of strengthening ties between American businesses and US Consulate Karachi. Today’s session promises to be a catalyst for valuable partnerships and shared opportunities.”

Following Safdar’s remarks, US CG Conrad Tribble spoke about the important relationship between the US and Pakistan. “Pakistan is a key partner for the United States, and events like these provide us with a platform to connect, share perspectives, and explore avenues for mutual growth. I am excited to engage with the American business community and look forward to building stronger bonds between our nations.”

The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years and is Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for further growth. In 2021, the United States imported nearly $5.3 billion in Pakistani goods - more than Pakistan’s second and third largest countries of export combined. Overall, US-Pakistan trade stood at over $9 billion in 2022, up from $6.8 billion in 2020.

The highlight of the event was a dynamic question-and-answer session, affording ABC member companies a unique opportunity to engage directly with the Consul General and his team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Companies export market American Business Council Pakistan ABC Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

‘CEO Roundtable Session’: ABC Pakistan welcomes US CG

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories