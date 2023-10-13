‘CEO Roundtable Session’: ABC Pakistan welcomes US CG

KARACHI: The American Business Council Pakistan (ABC) hosted an exclusive welcome and CEO Roundtable session on “Diplomacy and Business Relations: US Support to Pakistan’s Business and Economic Environment” for US Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team in Karachi.

The Executive Committee of ABC, along with about 20 CEOs and senior management of ABC’s member companies, were in attendance.

Jamshed Safdar, President of the ABC Pakistan, kicked off the event with a warm welcome address. “We are honoured to host US Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team. Their presence underscores the importance of strengthening ties between American businesses and US Consulate Karachi. Today’s session promises to be a catalyst for valuable partnerships and shared opportunities.”

Following Safdar’s remarks, US CG Conrad Tribble spoke about the important relationship between the US and Pakistan. “Pakistan is a key partner for the United States, and events like these provide us with a platform to connect, share perspectives, and explore avenues for mutual growth. I am excited to engage with the American business community and look forward to building stronger bonds between our nations.”

The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years and is Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for further growth. In 2021, the United States imported nearly $5.3 billion in Pakistani goods - more than Pakistan’s second and third largest countries of export combined. Overall, US-Pakistan trade stood at over $9 billion in 2022, up from $6.8 billion in 2020.

The highlight of the event was a dynamic question-and-answer session, affording ABC member companies a unique opportunity to engage directly with the Consul General and his team.

