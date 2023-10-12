Solidarity with Palestinian: JI announces nationwide rallies

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has asserted that the two-state solution to the Palestine issue contradicts the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and the state's official policy.

Addressing a press conference held at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he announced nationwide rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people, scheduled for Friday.

Haq said Aqsa March in Karachi would be held on Sunday and also the JI would host a national conference on Palestine issue in Islamabad on October 17, focusing on the evolving situation in Gaza.

He implored the leaders of the Muslim world to seize the opportunity presented by the current circumstances and adopt a resolute stance in support of the holy land's freedom.

He emphasized that the people of Palestine have long been making significant sacrifices in their struggle against illegal occupation, and their recent bold actions provide an opening for the Muslim world to raise a powerful voice in their favour. Emphasizing that silence is not a viable solution, he warned that if Gaza remains under threat today, Israel could potentially extend its hostilities to occupy neighbouring Muslim territories.

Haq also criticized the Arab world for looking toward Washington, suggesting that if they had taken a different approach, Palestine might have achieved its freedom by now. He accused the United States of openly supporting the human rights violations committed by the Zionist State against the innocent people of Gaza, who have been subjected to a prison-like existence for years. Gaza, he lamented, remains under siege, with Israeli forces completely blocking food and electricity supplies, a blatant violation of international laws.

The JI chief also held meetings with religious scholars, urging them to raise awareness among the people regarding the crisis in Palestine. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakistani nation and Jamaat-e-Islami to the cause of the freedom of Masjid Aqsa and Palestine.

