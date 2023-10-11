Production order: Court seeks arguments from prosecution over IK’s plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday sought arguments from the prosecution over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking to issue his production order from prosecution in a case registered against him and other party leaders on charge of vandalism during a long march.

Judicial magistrate Naveed Khan, while hearing the case, sought arguments over Khan’s plea from the prosecution and adjourned the hearing till November 18.

At the start of the hearing, defence counsels filed separate applications seeking exemption from personal appearance of their clients including Ali Nawaz, Faisal Javeed, Asad Umar, and Khurram Nawaz, which were approved by the court.

PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar presented his arguments with respect to the PTI chairman’s petition seeking to issue his production order during the previous hearing.

During the hearing, Safdar told the court that the Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cypher case.

The trial could not be started in the absence of the accused, he said, adding that different courts had fixed cases against his client for hearing in November.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of this case till November.

However, on Tuesday’s hearing prosecution did not submit its arguments regarding Khan’s plea as no one appeared before the court from the prosecution’s side.

The court, after hearing arguments, adjourned the hearing of the case till November 18.

