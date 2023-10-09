BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Oct 09, 2023
World

World Bank says it hopes for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict in Israel, Gaza

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 05:03pm

MARRAKECH: The World Bank on Monday told its staff it was gravely concerned about the “shocking escalation” of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Saturday and hoped for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict.

The memo, a copy of which was viewed by Reuters, cited what it called “devastating loss of life, destruction and heavy toll on civilians being incurred on both sides.”

“We hope for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict and end to the violence. The World Bank and our development partners have long worked to support the poorest, most vulnerable people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and we remain committed to building the foundations for a more stable and sustainable future.”

