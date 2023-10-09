New Zealand make 322-7 against Netherlands in World Cup

HYDERABAD: Opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham struck half centuries as New Zealand overcame some tight bowling by the Netherlands to post 322-7 in their World Cup clash on Monday.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51 after the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl on a slowish Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

In the slog overs, Mitchell Santner struck a rapid 17-ball 36 not out with two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Roelof van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who hit an undefeated 152 against England in New Zealand’s opening nine-wicket win on Thursday, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind.

Ravindra’s run-a-ball 51 was spiced with a six and three boundaries and came after his 123 not out against England.

Daryl Mitchell played a solid hand with a quick 47-ball 48 comprising five boundaries and two sixes but fell at the start of the last power-play, bowled by Van Meekeren.

Mitchell benefitted from a dropped catch on 22 but Glenn Phillips (four) and Mark Chapman (five) were removed quickly, leaving the late fireworks to Santner.

Latham hit six boundaries and a six.

Van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt and Van der Merwe took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 322-7 in 50 overs (W. Young 70, T. Latham 53, R. Ravindra 51 v Netherlands