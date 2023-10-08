BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Dozen wounded in overnight attacks on Kherson, south Ukraine

AFP Published 08 Oct, 2023 02:02pm

KYIV: Russian shelling on residential areas of Kherson in south Ukraine overnight wounded almost a dozen people including nine-month-old baby, local authorities said Sunday.

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November 2022, but the southern city remains within reach of Russian fire.

“Kherson experienced another terrible night” as Russian forces “repeatedly shelled the city and settlements,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

“Eleven residents were injured. A 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter were hospitalised in moderate condition,” he added.

One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson

Prokudin posted a video showing a residential building with windows and walls shattered over several floors.

Among the wounded was a 33-year-old Red Cross medic who was hospitalised.

“Terror tactics is what Russia believes in,” Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

There were 59 attacks recorded over the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson region, the governor said.

