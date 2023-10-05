Isolation of conjunctivitis victims can stop spread of virus: Minister

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab health minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said on Wednesday that conjunctivitis, which is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, known as the conjunctiva, which lines the eyelid and covers the eyeball, can be overcome by keeping the infected person in isolation.

While addressing a seminar, here today, he admitted that conjunctivitis caused shortage of eye drops in the market and some people sold the drops in black marketing, which is deplorable. He advised the people to avoid self-medication, as it may complicate the ailment or even damage the cornea.

The affected individuals must use prescribed eye drops, cold water and tissues for eye cleansing and remained in isolation.

About dengue, he said in rest of the world, dengue cases are reported among children while in Pakistan, dengue cases are reported in the adults. He said there are different types of dengue and dengue victims are treated as per SOPs.

Other speakers emphasized the importance of avoiding physical contact with infected individuals of conjunctivitis and refraining from sharing personal items such as handkerchiefs, pillows, and makeup. They said that steroids and homemade remedies sometimes provide immediate relief to patients but could cause more damage in the long run.

