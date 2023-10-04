Actor Mahira Khan details her Bhurban wedding

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently tied the knot in a small ceremony in Bhurban, Islamabad. On Tuesday, she shared further images and a short video showcasing details and the venue.

Mahira was walked down the aisle by her brother Hissan Khan, and her son Azlan, from her previous marriage to Ali Askari.

Photo: Instagram @mahirakhan

Photo: Instagram @mahirakhan

Azlan also accompanied Mahira during the ceremony. Mahira was dressed by celebrity couturier Faraz Manan, who also posted images of the bride.

Photo: Instagram @mahirakhan

Mahira shared the images along with others on Instagram showcasing the venue, Pearl Continental Hotel, Bhurban.

View this post on Instagram

She also shared a short clip of the ceremony and her walk down the aisle, shot by photographer and cinematographer Izzah Shaheen Malik.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrities across the border all joined in to congratulate the actor.

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora were joined by Ayesha Omar, Sarwat Gilani and more to convey their good wishes.

Mahira Khan stresses on financial stability for women, opens up on ‘exceeding expectations’