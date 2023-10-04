BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 04, 2023
Pakistan

Ministry allows trial of PTI chairman in Adiala Jail premises

Fazal Sher Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Following the request of the special court judge, the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Tuesday, allowed holding the trial of the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in light of the rules and orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, Volume III, Instructions to Criminal Courts Chapter-1, Practice in trial of criminal cases Part A, General (3) read with section 352 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and on the request of Judge, Special Court (Official Secrets Act,1923), Islamabad, dated October 2, Law and Justice Division has “No Objection” on jail trial of the accused (Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi), in which he is confined, under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (Act No XIX of 1923) by the said Judge till his security clearance by the quarters concerned (Interior Division).

The court on October 1, while hearing Cypher case against Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to present both the accused before the court on October 4.

Sources said the special court in its letter sought the Law Ministry’s opinion on holding the PTI chief’s trial in court in view of security concerns.

Meanwhile, the special court approved Qureshi’s application seeking permission for biometric verification for opening a joint bank account.

Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari had sought the court’s permission for bank staff to visit Adiala jail for biometric verification of his client.

He told the court that his client wanted to open a joint bank account with his wife to run daily affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

