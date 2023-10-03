Ukraine’s Zelensky visiting eastern frontline: statement

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Tuesday he was visiting Ukrainian troops near the eastern front line, where Russian forces have been pressuring Kyiv’s army in areas they recaptured recently.

Ukraine launched a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian positions in the south and east but progress has been slow and Russian forces are also pushing back in the north east.

“Today we are visiting our brigades performing combat missions in one of the hottest areas (of the frontline) – Kupiansk-Lyman,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Video footage released by the presidency showed Zelensky speaking to servicemen and putting his signature on a flag representing one of the brigades.

Zelensky said he had “discussed the operational situation on the battlefield, current issues and needs with commanders of brigades and battalions.”

The Ukrainian leader also said he had inspected foreign-supplied weapons, including Leopard 2 tanks, for which Kyiv lobbied its allies before receiving them this year.

The town of Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of the northeastern region of Kharkiv were recaptured by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.

But Moscow has since pushed back into the region, forcing Ukraine to order civilian evacuations.

In the east of the country meanwhile, the Ukrainian commander responsible for ground forces said his troops were “moving forward in the east and capturing Russians”.

The officer, Oleksandr Syrskiy, is responsible for Ukraine’s fight around the war-battered city of Bakhmut captured by Russia in May.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are also fighting for the control of the southern Kherson region, partially occupied by Russia.

Shelling on Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region killed one and wounded four others, the regional prosecutor Oleksandr Prokudin said.