Cypher case: Court orders production of IK, Qureshi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Monday, issued orders to produce both before it on October 4.

The special court judge, Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, ordered the superintendent Adiala Jail to produce Khan and Qureshi on October 4.

The development came after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a challan of the cypher case before the court last week.

The court also approved the PTI chief’s counsel, Khalid Yousaf’s application seeking the provision of copies of the cypher case.

The court approved the application and issued orders to provide copies of the cypher to the PTI chief’s lawyer.

Later, the court staff told the PTI chief’s counsel that one day would be required for the provision of copies of the case.

The PTI chief was arrested by the FIA in the cypher case on August 29 and Qureshi on August 19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023