Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 02, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 02, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.51 22.01
2-Week 21.59 22.09
1-Month 21.81 22.31
3-Month 22.39 22.64
6-Month 22.71 22.96
9-Month 22.74 23.24
1-Year 22.78 23.28
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments