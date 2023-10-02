Mastung incident: Shutter-down strike across Balochistan

MASTUNG: A shutter down strike was observed on Sunday throughout the province on the call given by the Etihad Ahl-e-Sunnat, Balochistan, against the Mastung tragedy.

All markets and trade centres were closed in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Kalat and other cities and towns of Balochistan. Rallies were taken out to condemn the attack and offer Fateha for the victims.

Political parties and various business organisations had announced their support for the strike.

On Saturday, the Ittehad gave call for a shutter down strike across the province on October 1 and demanded that the mastermind of the Mustang tragedy be brought to justice.