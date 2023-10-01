PTI reacts strongly to PM’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday blasted caretaker Prime Minister for his “opt-repeated shameful analogies and senseless statements” that not only caused further division within the country but also became a source of distorting the image of the country globally.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan strongly reacted to the caretaker PM’s shameful remarks that he was seeing the current country’s environment as a contest between ‘Imran Khan versus the State’ and for equating the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan with that of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He called Kakar’s statements as shameful examples of ignorance, misunderstanding, stupidity and irresponsibility, and warned that the caretaker PM through his stupid and senseless rhetoric was further igniting the internal crisis and causing irreparable damage to Pakistan’s image in the world.

He urged that Kakar should better to focus on his constitutional duty of ensuring holding of free and fair polls within the stipulated time limit of 90 days instead of talking of issues which were beyond his mandate and creating unnecessary fuss in the country.

He recalled that the caretaker PM should bear in mind that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only national leader who cultivated the seed of national cohesion, harmony, constitutional supremacy, institutional independence and public empowerment, besides taking various steps to restore the image of the country in the comity of nations, which was badly dented by the previous crooked and self-centered rulers.

PTI Chairman was even the only leader at the present circumstance who could keep the nation united, he added.

Moreover, he went on to say that PTI was the only federal and largest political force that guarded the interests of the state, adding that PTI Chairman effectively countered the serious threats to the state arising out from linguistic, regionalism, sectarianism and internal division with his political philosophy.

He said that Imran Khan provided solid foundations for democracy in the state by mobilizing all sections of the society, especially by bringing the youth and women into mainstream of politics.

He said that Imran Khan as the Prime Minister saved the state from the danger of class division by making the poorest class of the society a shareholder in the state resources, besides putting the country on the path of self-reliance and self-sufficiency by bringing about much-needed reforms in the country’s economic structure.

He reminded the caretaker PM of PTI Chairman’s unprecedented struggles and efforts for constitutional supremacy, rule of law and judicial independence in the country.

He underlined that the unconstitutional and anti-democracy forces were serious threats to the state today, as PTI was the only political force that is standing firm to safeguard and protect the state in the prevailing challenging situation. He stated that the real threat to the state was from the violators of the constitution and law, undemocratic forces and the poor decisions coupled with the ignorant and senseless opt-repeated statements by those imposed on the nation.

He said that the caretaker PM put a stamp on his ignorance and the confused thinking of the government by comparing between a permanent province of the state and an occupied and internationally disputed region, which was very alarming.

He advised the Caretaker PM to avoid making record of reckless and senseless statements and indulging himself in issues which had nothing to do with him and were beyond his constitutional mandate. Therefore, PTI spokesperson suggested that Kakar should exercise his constitutional role to hold free, transparent and on time polls so as public could elect government of their choice because a government with public mandate could steer the country out of prevailing quagmire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023