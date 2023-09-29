Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Haider Shah on Thursday inaugurated the 7-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 2, 2023 by administering polio drops to children at Government Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad, Hyderabad.

On this occasion he said that due to untiring efforts no case of Polio has been reported in Sindh since 2020 and these initiatives were also being appreciated on various forums. He said that besides parents upon however, there is a need for parents and media every individual had to play his role for eradication of Polio.

He said that polio should be considered as a sensitive disease because it made children handicap forever and parents also suffer the consequences adding that parents should protect their children from Polio by getting them vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Dr Jamshed Khanzada in charge of Divisional Task Force for Polio and other officers were also present on this occasion.

