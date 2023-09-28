Cricket World Cup: Australia factfile
- With five championships, Australia is by far the most successful team in the World Cup
SYDNEY: Cricket World Cup factfile on Australia:
World ranking
3
Match schedule (GMT)
Oct 08: v India at Chennai (0830)
Oct 12: v South Africa at Lucknow (0830)
Oct 16: v Sri Lanka at Lucknow (0830)
Oct 20: v Pakistan at Bengaluru (0830)
Oct 25: v Netherlands at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 28: v New Zealand at Dharamsala (0500)
Nov 04: v England at Ahmedabad (0830)
Nov 07: v Afghanistan at Mumbai (0830)
Nov 11: v Bangladesh at Pune (0500)
Squad
Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Leading run-scorer in squad
David Warner: 6,397 runs; highest score 179; average 45.04; Hundreds 20; Fifties 31
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Mitchell Starc: 220 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 22.23
Previous world cup appearances
1975: Runners-up
1979: Group stage
1983: Group stage
1987: Champions
1992: Round-robin stage
1996: Runners-up
1999: Champions
2003: Champions
2007: Champions
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Champions
2019: Semi-finals
What the captain says
“We want to try out a few combinations, a few different players but ideally, we have structured the combination we want to go about. As a captain, I want to get used to how to use my bowlers here.”
– Pat Cummins on the purpose of the three-match series with India on the eve of the World Cup
