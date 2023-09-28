BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Sep 28, 2023
Cricket World Cup: Australia factfile

  • With five championships, Australia is by far the most successful team in the World Cup
AFP Published 28 Sep, 2023 12:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Cricket World Cup factfile on Australia:

World ranking

3

Match schedule (GMT)

Oct 08: v India at Chennai (0830)

Oct 12: v South Africa at Lucknow (0830)

Oct 16: v Sri Lanka at Lucknow (0830)

Oct 20: v Pakistan at Bengaluru (0830)

Oct 25: v Netherlands at New Delhi (0830)

Oct 28: v New Zealand at Dharamsala (0500)

Nov 04: v England at Ahmedabad (0830)

Nov 07: v Afghanistan at Mumbai (0830)

Nov 11: v Bangladesh at Pune (0500)

Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Leading run-scorer in squad

David Warner: 6,397 runs; highest score 179; average 45.04; Hundreds 20; Fifties 31

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Mitchell Starc: 220 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 22.23

Previous world cup appearances

1975: Runners-up

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Champions

1992: Round-robin stage

1996: Runners-up

1999: Champions

2003: Champions

2007: Champions

2011: Quarter-finals

2015: Champions

2019: Semi-finals

What the captain says

“We want to try out a few combinations, a few different players but ideally, we have structured the combination we want to go about. As a captain, I want to get used to how to use my bowlers here.”

– Pat Cummins on the purpose of the three-match series with India on the eve of the World Cup

