BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banks and financial companies, as worries over higher interest rates and its subsequent impact on growth continued to dent investor sentiment globally.

Indian shares subdued amid sustained foreign outflows

The Nifty 50 fell 0.2% at 19,632 points as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2 at 65,813 points.