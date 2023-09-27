BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Muhammad Azam Khan Caretaker Chief Minister KP

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: It is a shatter of pleasure that the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has declared 25th September as ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’; and has been celebrating the day since 2019 for which it deserves appreciation.

The initiative will help highlight the importance of newspaper readership, and promote the habit of reading in the country which is, unfortunately, declining due to the mushroom growth of social and digital media. Social and digital media have changed the very dynamics of communication and dissemination of information, resulting in manipulated and out-of-context messages, news, and information, causing fears, conflicts, and controversies.

In view of the above facts, the relevance of Print Media can hardly be underestimated. The new media might have brought about revolution, but the Print Media still remains the most credible and authentic source of information when it comes to disseminating news and information. Promotion of reading habits among citizens will effectively, combat the challenges posed by the unchecked onslaught of fake news.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly believes in the fundamental and constitutional right of freedom of the press and considers an independent and free media absolutely imperative for a developed and civilized society.

We also believe that without freedom of the press and ensuring people’s right to know, our cherished goal of a strong and democratic Pakistan cannot be materialized.

I appreciate the initiative of the APNS, and I am confident that celebrating this day would encourage more and more people to opt for reading and have a shared understanding of issues of national importance.

