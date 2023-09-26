BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria tenders to buy around 90,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 04:46pm

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase around 90,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Sept. 27, they said.

The corn is sought in three consignments of at least 30,000 tons sourced from either Argentina or Brazil, with shipment between Oct. 15-31.

The barley is sought in one consignment sourced from unspecified optional origins with shipment between Nov. 1-15.

IGC raises corn crop forecast

ONAB is believed to have bought around 30,000 tons of feed corn in its previous international tender for up to 60,000 tons, traders said on Sept. 21.

Wheat Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Algeria tenders to buy around 90,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s arrest upon return

Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan: Babar Azam

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

Turkiye lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills’ profit sees massive decline in FY23

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Read more stories