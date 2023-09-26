BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,304 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,165 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens at start of busy data week

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:57pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as the US dollar rose, ahead of a leading business cycle indicator release and other economic data points later in the week.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8950 against the dollar , almost 0.7% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.15% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

At 0700 GMT the South African Reserve Bank will release the country’s leading business cycle indicator for July and at around 0900 GMT the government will hold its weekly government bond auction.

South Africa will also release producer price inflation, money supply, trade balance and budget figures for August this week, which will give clues on the health of the economy.

“While the rand has been doing very well, there is no point in fighting against a stronger USD,” said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analysts in a research note.

South African rand edges up ahead of data-filled week

The dollar has surged following comments by the Federal Reserve that suggested it might keep interest rates higher for longer, RMB added.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand is often swayed by global factors like US monetary policy.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 9 basis points to 10.745%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens at start of busy data week

Provincial mandates: Federal spending must be ceased, recommends World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Turkiye lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Read more stories