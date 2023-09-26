BAFL 38.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FABL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.31%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
HBL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.78%)
HUBC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.33%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.43%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,659 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 16,606 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.3%)
KSE100 46,374 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,185 Decreased By -34 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says no notice from North Korea on border reopening

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:33pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China on Tuesday said it had not received official notice from Pyongyang that North Korea was opening its borders to foreigners.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV had reported Monday, citing a reporter, that North Korea would allow foreign nationals to enter after more than three years of isolation because of the Covid pandemic.

But the foreign ministry in Beijing said Tuesday it had not heard from Pyongyang about such a decision.

“At present, the Chinese side has not received notification through diplomatic channels from the North Korean side on… opening its border,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

The CCTV report said the move had been announced by North Korean authorities, but offered no further information about its sourcing.

North Korea is yet to officially announce any border reopening to foreigners.

It has, however, shown signs of a reopening this month, with leader Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia and North Korean athletes travelling to China for the Asian Games.

China North Korea

Comments

1000 characters

China says no notice from North Korea on border reopening

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

Read more stories