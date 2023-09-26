ATC seeks arguments regarding producing IK in terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, sought arguments on a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking that he be produced before the court in two terrorism cases registered against him at Ramna police station.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases, issued notices to the defence and the prosecution, and sought arguments on October 2 on the PTI chairman’s application.

The PTI chief filed the application through his counsel Ziaur Rehman.

At the start of the hearing, the counsel filed the plea and requested the court orders production of his client before it.

The court issued notices to both parties and adjourned the hearing till October 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023