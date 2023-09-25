BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
BIPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
BOP 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
FABL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.88%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
HBL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.32%)
HUBC 86.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
MLCF 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.84%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
PPL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 90.66 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 7.3 (0.16%)
BR30 16,619 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.03%)
KSE100 46,446 Increased By 25.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 16,247 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares muted as IT stocks drag; Delta Corp plunges

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 10:16am

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened on a weaker note on Monday, dragged by losses in information technology stocks, while casino operator Delta Corp plunged 10% after it received a notice from the tax department.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.1% at 19,643 points as of 09:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% to 65,943 points.

Indian shares inch up, but set for first weekly drop in four

IT stocks fell 0.3%. Shares of Delta Corp slumped after the company said on Friday it received a notice to pay taxes worth 111.4 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) along with interest and penalty.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares muted as IT stocks drag; Delta Corp plunges

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Read more stories