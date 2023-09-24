National Newspaper Readership Day: President, PM for promoting newspaper reading habits

KARACHI: Dr Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, and Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, caretaker Prime Minister have issued their messages on the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day, being celebrated on September 25.

The President has stated that reading newspapers has a greater educative value as they provide us knowledge and information about the social, economic, and political issues, as well as, sports and culture, and broaden the mental horizon of the readers. Besides, newspapers play important role in shaping public opinion and influencing and guiding the decision-makers by providing their input and insight.

The President emphasised that the world is facing multiple economic and social challenges and to address these challenges, newspapers need to educate the readers and raise awareness among them about the social issues. He states that the society is facing the dilemma of moral and ethical degradation and it is the responsibility of all means of communication to promote good values, tolerance, mutual respect, brotherhood and unity among the people.

Dr Arif Alvi stated that in today’s world, fake news is the greatest challenge and it requires the collective efforts of all segments of the society, including media, scholars, writers and religious leaders to discourage this menace.

Furthermore, the journalistic ethics demands to avoid biased reporting and publish news stories with truthfulness, accuracy and impartiality. “We must preserve this important source of information that keeps us informed about the important events and developments taking place across the globe,” the message stated.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar acknowledged the utility of reading newspapers as a reliable source of news and information and stated that newspapers have long been a cornerstone of democracy, which provides us with valuable information, diverse perspectives, and a platform for public discourse.

The Prime Minister said that despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers still play a significant role in creating awareness and educating the people about various economic and social issues. Currently, the world is facing the challenge of fake news.

The role of newspapers has become even more important to discourage the spread of fake news. By objective reporting and adhering to the principles of responsible, truthful, impartial and accountable journalism, newspapers are the best tool to fight disinformation and fake news.

Anwaar-ul-Haq stated that the newspapers also provide an in-depth analyses, investigative reporting, and thought-provoking opinion pieces that contribute to a reasonable understanding of the world around us. This feature distinguishes newspapers and makes the print medium more credible source of information.

He urged upon the fellow citizens to encourage reading habit of newspapers to gain access to reliable sources of information.

The President and Prime Minister congratulated the APNS for their commitment to celebrate the National Newspaper Readership Day. This initiative will significantly contribute to nurturing the habit of reading among our people, empowering them with the knowledge and insight to make informed decisions for a better future, they concluded.

