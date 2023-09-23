BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Shami says India’s rotation policy is having positive impact

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2023 01:12pm

India seamer Mohammed Shami says the team’s rotation policy is working well and will prevent players from being overloaded as they prepare for the World Cup on home soil next month.

Shami took career-best One-Day International (ODI) figures of 5-51 to restrict Australia to 276 in 50 overs in Mohali on Friday, laying the platform for a five-wicket victory.

But with India likely to pick Mohammed Siraj to partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur offering additional batting support, Shami knows he is not guaranteed a place in the team for every game.

“When you build a team, the coach plays an important role in rotating the players depending on the conditions, the situations or the opposition,” Shami told reporters.

“We’ve had good results in the previous few series and the rotation policy is working well. I don’t think we need to take on a big load playing back-to-back games before the World Cup.

“It’s good for us because rotating pace bowlers is key in such conditions. It’s more important for bowlers, not that it’s easier for batters but still. Rotation is important before ICC tournaments. It helps players who need to get into rhythm.”

Shami took a much-needed break following the World Test Championship final in June but said he kept himself busy.

“It was very important to take that break, because I had played back-to-back for seven-eight months without rest,” Shami said.

“It wasn’t exactly rest because I have everything set up at home for practice. I end up practising more than I do when I’m with the team.” India begin their World Cup campaign on Oct. 8 against Australia in Chennai.

